Auditions open for Naperville Winds
Updated 6/12/2022 3:56 PM
The Naperville Winds, a symphonic concert band starting its second season in August, is holding virtual auditions with a deadline for submission of June 19.
Rehearsals, under the direction of Sean Kelley, are from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Wentz Concert Hall in downtown Naperville.
The audition music for all required excerpts can be found at thenapervillewinds.org/audition-information/.
Auditions need to be sent digitally to director@thenapervillewinds.org. The musicians can use a cellphone to record.
Shortly after the deadline, the Naperville Winds Band Board will review all submissions and select the membership for the 2022-23 season.
All wind and percussion instrumentalists are encouraged to audition.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.