Auditions open for Naperville Winds

The Naperville Winds, a symphonic concert band starting its second season in August, is holding virtual auditions with a deadline for submission of June 19.

Rehearsals, under the direction of Sean Kelley, are from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Wentz Concert Hall in downtown Naperville.

The audition music for all required excerpts can be found at thenapervillewinds.org/audition-information/.

Auditions need to be sent digitally to director@thenapervillewinds.org. The musicians can use a cellphone to record.

Shortly after the deadline, the Naperville Winds Band Board will review all submissions and select the membership for the 2022-23 season.

All wind and percussion instrumentalists are encouraged to audition.