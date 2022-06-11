Images: Wheaton Academy and Christian Liberty Academy graduation ceremonies
Class of 2022
Photos from recent high school graduations including Wheaton Academy and Christian Liberty Academy.
Graduating seniors, from left, Caroline McCormic, Gabrielle Valkner and Bianca Butnaru, pose for a photo before graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022 of Wheaton Academy on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Wheaton College in Wheaton.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Steve Bult, head of school for Wheaton Academy, congratulates the class of 2022 during graduation ceremonies for the school on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Wheaton College in Wheaton.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Students line up outside of Pierce Memorial Chapel on the campus of Wheaton College before graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022 of Wheaton Academy on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Wheaton.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Seniors Nevaeh Seablom, left, and Mia McHugh make last-minute adjustments before graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022 of Wheaton Academy on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Wheaton College in Wheaton.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Morgan Mayo delivers the senior address to her classmates during graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022 of Wheaton Academy on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Wheaton College in Wheaton.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Students line up at Wheaton College before graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022 of Wheaton Academy on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Wheaton.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
