Sign up for program on raising monarch butterflies
Updated 6/10/2022 10:56 PM
Learn how to raise healthy monarch butterflies at a workshop hosted by the DuPage Monarch Project from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sheldon Peck House, 355 E Parkside, Lombard.
Kim White, a naturalist and DuPage Monarch Project educator, will share techniques for sending off monarch butterflies with a clean bill of health.
The program will be outdoors. Registration is suggested. Look for "Healthy Practices for Monarchs" on Eventbrite.com or visit dupagemonarchs.com.
For more on the parasite and its effects, go to monarchjointventure.org.
