Section of Winchester Road in Libertyville to close for railroad work

A section of Winchester Road in Libertyville just north of Mundelein will be closed due to work on a nearby track owned by Canadian National Railway starting Monday, the Lake County Department of Transportation said. The stretch of Winchester Road between Route 45 and Midlothian Road will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. Monday until the afternoon of June 21. The railway crossing near Route 45 will be worked on to improve ride quality, according to LCDOT. During the work, traffic will be routed north to Peterson Road.