Judge acquits woman in Bloomingdale Township kickback trial before co-defendant takes stand

In an extremely rare move, a federal judge on Friday cleared a woman of charges alleging that she paid kickbacks to Bloomingdale Township's onetime road commissioner, ruling after prosecutors rested their case in a weeklong trial.

The trial of Debra Fazio and Mario Giannini began June 3. Former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek testified Wednesday about the money he said he illegally took from the couple who ran an excavation business, Bulldog Earth Movers.

However, Czernek testified that he never spoke with Fazio about the scheme. Rather, he said Giannini would come speak to him over the years, saying, "We could make some money."

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Friday acquitted Fazio after prosecutors wrapped up their case, leaving only Giannini to face a jury. He took the witness stand to testify in his own defense later Friday and denied participating in the scheme.

