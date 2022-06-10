Feder: Rick Hall to host afternoons at SHE 100.3

Rick Hall, manager of digital audio and on-air host at Chicago-based Moody Radio, has been hired as afternoon personality and music director at WSHE 100.3-FM, the Hubbard Radio adult contemporary station.

He replaces Jay Styles, who was traded in November to Hubbard's KQMV in Seattle.

Jeff England, vice president and market manager of Hubbard Radio Chicago, called Hall "a multi-talented personality/programmer who'll bring great value to our SHE listeners, advertisers and community."

Earlier in his career Hall worked on the air country WUSN 99.5-FM and former adult contemporary WCFS 105.9-FM, both under CBS Radio ownership.

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, SHE 100.3 tied for 15th in afternoons with a 2.6 percent share and cumulative weekly audience of 424,700.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.