Chicago Ramen chef launches second restaurant in Des Plaines

The chef and restaurateur behind Des Plaines' Chicago Ramen has launched a second eatery in the suburb, not far from the first.

Chicago Sushi, 574 E. Oakton St., will have its grand opening June 20.

The eatery was scheduled to open last summer, but that plan was canceled abruptly, according to posts on its Facebook page.

It's two doors down from Chicago Ramen, which opened in 2020 at 578 E. Oakton St.

"When I opened Chicago Ramen over two years ago, it was well-received," owner and chef Kenta Ikehata said in a news release. "Now, I want to continue introducing more comfort Japanese foods like hand rolls and chirashi sushi across the Chicago metro area."

Hand rolls typically are cone-shaped dishes consisting of rice and fish wrapped in a sheet of dried seaweed. They are designed to be eaten by hand, without silverware or chopsticks.

"I ask our guests to eat a hand roll in three seconds so (the) nori stays crispy with the comforting warm rice," Ikehata said.

Chirashi sushi consists of fish and vegetables over rice in a bowl.

Chicago Sushi also will serve maki rolls, which are more commonly found in the U.S., as well as rice bowls, soups and other dishes.