Apartments, townhouses proposed for land near Wheeling Town Center

A roughly 10-acre residential and commercial development has been proposed for land across Dundee Road from Wheeling's Town Center complex.

Developers with an outfit called Turk Walker Ventures want to put up a six-story, 335-unit apartment building and 49 townhouses at 300 W. Dundee Road. The complex also would have 10,000 square feet of space for retail businesses and other amenities.

Mark Kurensky of Arlington Heights-based HKM Architects spoke to the village board about the proposal Monday at village hall. After his brief presentation, the board informally recommended the developers bring the proposal to the village's plan commission for review.

"Go get 'em," Village President Pat Horcher told Kurensky.

In addition to facing Wheeling Town Center, the site is across Northgate Parkway from the Uptown 500 residential complex, which remains under construction but has residents. Like the new proposal, Uptown has six stories of apartments and about 10,500 square feet of space set aside for commercial uses.

"We want to just add to that," Kurensky said.

The site Kurensky and the developers are eyeing for the new project is mostly undeveloped. A vacant house, an occupied house and a one-story office building are on a portion of the property and will be razed if the project progresses, village officials said.

Some trustees had questions about the proposal following Kurensky's presentation, but their reaction was positive.

"It's very exciting," Trustee Mary Papantos said.

Trustee Mary Krueger suggested the developers try to attract service businesses that would cater to people living in the proposed development and nearby complexes. Krueger also asked if the developers are considering environmentally friendly or energy-saving elements, such as charging stations for electric cars, and Kurensky responded they are.

Questions also were raised about the proposed density of the complex and whether enough green space will remain.