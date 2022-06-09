St. Charles house made of shipping containers sells fast

A house in St. Charles built of reused shipping containers surprised even its real estate agent by selling quickly.

"I was a little nervous, to be honest," said Annie Van Broeck, the Re/Max All Pro St. Charles agent who represented the three-bedroom house made from seven shipping containers.

With wood and metal floors, traditional windows in every room, and stylish kitchen and bath finishes, the house "looks nice and it's contemporary," Van Broeck said, "but we didn't know how the public would go for living in containers."

It was the first all-container house in the Chicago area to go on the resale market.

• Full report at Crain's Chicago Business.