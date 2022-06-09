Feder: Layoffs at iHeartMedia drive out ace traffic reporter Bart Shore

For 25 years he's been the most familiar and authoritative voice of traffic on Chicago radio. But after delivering his last report Wednesday morning on iHeartMedia hip-hop WGCI 107.5-FM, Bart Shore suddenly found himself over and out.

Shore was cut by Total Traffic & Weather Network, a unit of iHeartMedia, 10 months after he moved to North Carolina with his wife while continuing to work remotely.

In addition to his traffic reporting duties for various stations during the week he also worked as weekend host for iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM.

Best known for his 17-year run in morning drive on Audacy all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the north suburban Wilmette native began here on WLAK -- the forerunner of Lite FM.

"I started my career in Chicago radio on 93.9 WLAK in 1985, and it appears I've ended it at 93.9 WLIT," Shore said. "Funny how things go around."

Shore's departure coincided with a wave of layoffs this week at iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

