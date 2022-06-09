Craft Beer Festival on Saturday in Mundelein

Mundelein's ninth annual Craft Beer Festival is set for Saturday.

Presented by Mundelein Community Connection and Tighthead Brewing Co., activities will run from 1 to 5 p.m. in the green space outside village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.

More than 45 craft breweries will participate. Bands will perform and food will be available for purchase.

Advance tickets are $50; they'll cost $55 on Saturday. Tickets include unlimited 3 oz. beer samples and a commemorative logo glass.

For tickets and information, visit mundeleincraftbeer.eventbrite.com.