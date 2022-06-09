Chimney fire at Lake Zurich home causes $5,000 in damage

Lake Zurich fire officials are blaming a dirty flue for a Wednesday evening blaze that extended beyond a home's chimney and caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 21000 block of North Rainbow Road just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of flames showing from the chimney. They were able to keep the blaze from extending to the rest of the house and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Investigators determined the chimney flue had not been properly maintained and warned other property owners about the dangers of dirty flues.

Firefighters from seven neighboring agencies assisted Lake Zurich.