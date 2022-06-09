Aurora Pride to ask federal court to make Aurora let it have its Pride parade Sunday

Dale Sporrer and Diana Law of Geneva enjoy the inaugural Aurora Pride Parade in 2018. The city revoked the permit for this year's parade, saying it didn't have enough police officers or other security workers lined up. Daily Herald file photo/June 2018

The American Civil Liberties Union will ask a federal judge to prevent Aurora from stopping the Aurora Pride parade from going on as planned this weekend.

On Thursday, an administrative law judge for the city denied Aurora Pride's appeal of a decision to revoke its permit for the event, scheduled for Sunday.

Aurora Pride and the ACLU are not buying Aurora's argument that the city can cancel the parade because not enough police officers have signed up for extra work to provide security, traffic control, and crowd control.

The city has previously said it can't order officers to work overtime or extra shifts for a private parade. And at the hearing Thursday, a police lieutenant testified the city is understaffed Sunday for regular duties, let alone parade detail.

"Aurora Pride has been put in an impossible and fundamentally unfair position on essentially the eve of their big event," argued Kevin Fee, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Aurora Pride.

"A parade is constitutionally protected speech. If they (Aurora officials) can pull the plug, they give the police force an effective veto over the message of the parade," Fee said at the Thursday hearing appeal hearing.

Police Lt. Chris Whitfield testified that the department required 56 sworn officers for the parade based on several factors, including location, size of the crowd and expected protesters. Because Planned Parenthood marches in the parade, both pro-life and pro-choice pickets have picketed at the past two Pride parades, he said. Whitfield said police said there may be more protesters based on the recent news that the Supreme Court may overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

As of Thursday, only 24 Aurora officers have signed up to work, he said. Seven to 10 officers who had previously signed up withdrew last week, Whitfield said. He said the police department is about 10% under authorized staff, and the department has been trying for several weeks to get officers to sign up.

"It is unacceptable that Aurora city officials have denied a permit for the upcoming Pride Parade," said Ed Yohnka, communications and public policy director for the ACLU's Illinois chapter. "The parade has been a family-friendly event aimed at welcoming all members of the Aurora community for a celebration of diversity and inclusion.

"Rather than embrace this event ... city officials have created a faux controversy and refuse to provide adequate security so that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate safely," Yohnka said.

Yohnka said the permit revocation is unconstitutional. "We intend to ask a federal court to order Aurora to meet its obligation to its residents."