2022 Governor primary: Learn more about the candidates, read our endorsement

2022 Republican candidates for Illinois Governor. Upper from left, Darren Baily, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine. Lower left, Paul Schimpf, Max Solomon, Jesse Sullivan

Illinois voters will pick a governor nominee on June 28 to represent their party in the November general election.

The Daily Herald asked each candidate several questions to better inform voters. Click on their name to see their answers.

Democratic candidates

Beverly Miles (Candidate did not fill out questionnaire)

J.B. Pritzker

Republican candidates

Darren Bailey

Richard Irvin

Gary Rabine

Paul Schimpf

Max Solomon (Candidate did not fill out questionnaire)

Jesse Sullivan

