2022 Governor primary: Learn more about the candidates, read our endorsement
Updated 6/9/2022 11:44 AM
Illinois voters will pick a governor nominee on June 28 to represent their party in the November general election.
The Daily Herald asked each candidate several questions to better inform voters. Click on their name to see their answers.
Democratic candidates
Beverly Miles (Candidate did not fill out questionnaire)
Republican candidates
Max Solomon (Candidate did not fill out questionnaire)
The Daily Herald Editorial Board met with candidates for governor, read our endorsement.
Dailyherald.com/election has complete coverage of the 2022 primary.
