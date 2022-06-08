Former Chicago Mayor Daley hospitalized

In this April 14, 2007 file photo, Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley smiles as he speaks with reporters after Chicago's presentation to the U.S. Olympic Committee, in Washington. Associated Press

Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was transported Wednesday to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

Spokesperson Jaqueline Heard confirmed that Daley was taken to the hospital after feeling "out of sorts" at his downtown Chicago home while he was with his eldest daughter.

Heard said the former mayor would remain hospitalized at least overnight, and will undergo a battery of tests.

Heard said Daley is talking, alert and in a good mood, and said he wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses, as well as the fire department and paramedics, for taking care of him during what he called a "health scare." They have not disclosed his symptoms.

Daley, who turned 80 this year, was elected mayor in 1989 and served for 22 years. In 2014 he suffered strokelike symptoms.