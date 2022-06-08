Former Chicago Mayor Daley hospitalized
Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was transported Wednesday to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.
Spokesperson Jaqueline Heard confirmed that Daley was taken to the hospital after feeling "out of sorts" at his downtown Chicago home while he was with his eldest daughter.
Heard said the former mayor would remain hospitalized at least overnight, and will undergo a battery of tests.
Heard said Daley is talking, alert and in a good mood, and said he wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses, as well as the fire department and paramedics, for taking care of him during what he called a "health scare." They have not disclosed his symptoms.
Daley, who turned 80 this year, was elected mayor in 1989 and served for 22 years. In 2014 he suffered strokelike symptoms.