Former Bloomingdale Twp. road boss testifies about kickback scheme

Former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek spent hours in federal court Wednesday testifying about a kickback scheme.

Czernek has admitted he steered more than $700,000 to Bulldog Earth Movers, a Bloomingdale excavation company, while taking more than $281,000 in kickbacks.

Czernek pleaded guilty in March to honest services wire fraud and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in hopes of a lighter sentence.

