Former Bloomingdale Twp. road boss testifies about kickback scheme
Updated 6/8/2022 6:17 PM
Former Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek spent hours in federal court Wednesday testifying about a kickback scheme.
Czernek has admitted he steered more than $700,000 to Bulldog Earth Movers, a Bloomingdale excavation company, while taking more than $281,000 in kickbacks.
Czernek pleaded guilty in March to honest services wire fraud and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in hopes of a lighter sentence.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
