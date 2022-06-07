Thieves steal 3 luxury cars from Des Plaines dealership

Three luxury cars were stolen early Tuesday at a Des Plaines auto dealership in a heist that led to a brief police chase.

The thefts occurred before 4:30 a.m. at Sam Jidd Luxury, 1505 S. Mount Prospect Road.

Police responding to an activated burglar alarm saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot, according to a news release.

One officer chased two vehicles -- a black BMW sedan and a white Mercedes-Benz S550 -- from Mount Prospect Road onto Golf Road but ended the pursuit due to the high speed of the cars, police said.

The cars later were spotted getting onto the Tri-State Tollway from Rand Road.

Investigators determined the thieves showed up in the black BMW about 4:18 a.m. Two men got out and broke the glass of the dealership's front door with a sledgehammer.

Once inside, they pried open a key box, took car keys and then stole a black, 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE and two, white 2022 Mercedes-Benz S550s. The cars were valued at $337,500, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if the cars had been inside a showroom or on the lot, police said.

Because three cars were stolen but only two men were seen exiting the BMW, police believe additional thieves were at the dealership.

The case is under investigation. Police are working with Sam Jidd Luxury to get surveillance video.