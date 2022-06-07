Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for Cullerton
Updated 6/7/2022 9:04 PM
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton to up to 18 months in prison in the $248,000 embezzlement case involving the Teamsters labor union, which cost him his seat in Springfield.
In doing so, the feds revealed that former Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli claimed Cullerton, a Villa Park Democrat, had been hired for what turned out to be a do-nothing Teamsters job as a favor to an unnamed senator, identified in a court memo only as "Senator A."
Cullerton defense attorney Daniel Collins also filed his own memo Tuesday, asking U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman to give Cullerton probation and community service.
