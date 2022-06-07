Lightfoot launches campaign for a second term

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot formally launched her reelection bid on Tuesday. Inflation and violent crime in the city figure to be the main issues on voters' minds. Brian Rich/Chicago Sun-Times, May 2022

Facing stiff headwinds, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday started her uphill climb to reelection with a River North fundraiser and a video embracing the combativeness that some view as her greatest weakness.

"They say I'm tough. They say I get angry. They say sometimes, I take things personally. You know what I say? They're absolutely right," Lightfoot says in the video.

"When we fight for change, confront a global pandemic, work to keep kids in school, take on guns and gangs, systemic inequality and political corruption only to have powerful forces try and stop progress for Chicago, of course I take it personal -- for our city. Change doesn't happen without a fight. It's hard. It takes time. And I'll be the first to admit: I'm just not the most patient person. I'm only human. And I guess sometimes, it shows. But just because some may not always like my delivery, doesn't mean we're not delivering."

