 

Lightfoot launches campaign for a second term

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot formally launched her reelection bid on Tuesday. Inflation and violent crime in the city figure to be the main issues on voters' minds.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot formally launched her reelection bid on Tuesday. Inflation and violent crime in the city figure to be the main issues on voters' minds. Brian Rich/Chicago Sun-Times, May 2022

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 6/7/2022 4:43 PM

Facing stiff headwinds, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday started her uphill climb to reelection with a River North fundraiser and a video embracing the combativeness that some view as her greatest weakness.

"They say I'm tough. They say I get angry. They say sometimes, I take things personally. You know what I say? They're absolutely right," Lightfoot says in the video.

 

"When we fight for change, confront a global pandemic, work to keep kids in school, take on guns and gangs, systemic inequality and political corruption only to have powerful forces try and stop progress for Chicago, of course I take it personal -- for our city. Change doesn't happen without a fight. It's hard. It takes time. And I'll be the first to admit: I'm just not the most patient person. I'm only human. And I guess sometimes, it shows. But just because some may not always like my delivery, doesn't mean we're not delivering."

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 