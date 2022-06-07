Feder: Steve Cochran joins WLS 890 AM as morning host

Ten years ago this fall, the legendary Don Wade stepped down as morning star at WLS 890-AM as he battled the brain cancer that eventually would take his life. With him and his wife/on-air partner, Roma Wade, went the last successful morning show at the heritage news/talk station.

Now, with the station's ratings at a historic low, Cumulus Media is turning to longtime Chicago radio personality Steve Cochran to bring back listeners.

Steve Cochran, 61, former morning host at Nexstar Media news/talk WGN 720-AM, signed Tuesday to host mornings at WLS. Starting June 15, he'll be heard from 5:30 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Robert Feder reports.

