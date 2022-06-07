Buffalo Grove's top cop announces his retirement

After nine years as Buffalo Grove's top cop, and 46 years in law enforcement, Police Chief Steven Casstevens announced he will retire on Nov. 11.

"I have been honored to serve this noble profession for 4½ decades and I have been truly blessed to serve as police chief in Buffalo Grove," Casstevens said. "As a team, we have accomplished so much in advancing professionalism in the department with training, technology, and making certain we hire the best of the best to serve this great community."

During his tenture in Buffalo Grove, Casstevens created the Community Relations Unit to engage with the public for safety education and programming. He also implemented department-wide Crisis Intervention Training.

"He has served the community well, and his work has been outstanding," said Village President Beverly Sussman.

Casstevens served as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (2019-2020) and president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (2016-2017).

State Sen, Adriane Johnson, a former member of the village's Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, said Casstevens "has been at the forefront of innovation in policing for years."

Casstevens began his law enforcement career in the Army's military police. He spent 30 years with the Hoffman Estates Police Department, retiring as assistant police chief. He then served as police chief in Cary from 2011 to 2013.

He also served as an adjunct instructor at Northwestern University's Center for Public Safety for 17 years.

"His creativity, passion for law enforcement and commitment to the highest standards are second to none." Village Manager Dane Bragg said,

The village will conduct a search for his successor.