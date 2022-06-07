Batavia officials raise rainbow flag, hear about LGBTQ+ needs, events

For the second year in a row, the city of Batavia is flying a rainbow flag to mark Pride Month.

But this time, it did so with a public ceremony -- and presentations at the city council meeting that followed.

The outdoor ceremony Monday night was brief due to rain. But at the council meeting that followed, aldermen unanimously approved a proclamation in honor of Pride Month. They also heard from the sponsor of the Pride Alliance at Batavia High School and several students. They showed a video about an educational Pridefest they held at the school in April.

"I found it a very enlightening experience," said Mayor Jeff Schielke, who attended Pridefest. He said he hopes the event will continue to grow.

Another person spoke about how the high school and the community were not welcoming when she was young. Now, she has organized a sold-out Queer Prom, which will take place Friday night at Sidecar Supper Club in Batavia.

Alderman Dan Chanzit agreed that life at Batavia High was a lot different when he attended in the 1990s, "I thought I was the only gay kid in the world," he said.

Carolyn Wahlskog from Youth Outlook spoke about services and programs available for supporting young people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or another sexual minority in the suburbs. There is a center in Naperville and plans to open one in Plainfield. Programs also are conducted in Elmhurst, Elgin, Palatine, DeKalb and Ottawa.

"I want to thank each and every one of you who have participated in this presentation tonight. It certainly opened our eyes and our ears," Schielke said.