 

Bartlett home usable after fire in attached garage; No one injured

  • A home on the 1300 block of Stockton Court in Bartlett remained habitable after firefighters extinguished a blaze in its attached garage Monday evening.

    A home on the 1300 block of Stockton Court in Bartlett remained habitable after firefighters extinguished a blaze in its attached garage Monday evening. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 6/7/2022 12:38 PM

No one was injured in a Monday evening fire in a Bartlett home that left the structure habitable after firefighters put out the flames in an attached garage.

The Bartlett Fire Protection District received the call at 7:22 p.m. and the first firefighters arrived at the home on the 1300 block of Stockton Court five minutes later.

 

The homeowner advised the first crews that the garage was on fire. They fought the blaze from inside with a hose line.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters continued to ventilate smoke and fire gases from the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

Streamwood and Hanover Park firefighters also responded to the fire through an automatic aid agreement.

Bartlett firefighters reminded the public to have an escape plan ready to be used in the event of a house fire.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 