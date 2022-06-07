Bartlett home usable after fire in attached garage; No one injured

A home on the 1300 block of Stockton Court in Bartlett remained habitable after firefighters extinguished a blaze in its attached garage Monday evening. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

No one was injured in a Monday evening fire in a Bartlett home that left the structure habitable after firefighters put out the flames in an attached garage.

The Bartlett Fire Protection District received the call at 7:22 p.m. and the first firefighters arrived at the home on the 1300 block of Stockton Court five minutes later.

The homeowner advised the first crews that the garage was on fire. They fought the blaze from inside with a hose line.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters continued to ventilate smoke and fire gases from the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

Streamwood and Hanover Park firefighters also responded to the fire through an automatic aid agreement.

Bartlett firefighters reminded the public to have an escape plan ready to be used in the event of a house fire.