Authorities ID hatchet-wielding man killed by Naperville police officer

A Naperville police officer shot and killed a man who authorities said charged him with a hatchet during a traffic stop. Courtesy of the Naperville Police Department

DuPage County coroner's officials identified a 28-year-old man as the person shot and killed by a Naperville police officer last week while charging at the officer with a hatchet in his hand, authorities said.

Edward C. Samaan of Naperville was shot at about 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road.

The coroner's office has performed an autopsy, but the results have not been released pending a toxicology analysis and further investigation into his death.

Naperville police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when "an unrelated vehicle" pulled up next to the stopped one. A man in his 20s, now identified as Samaan, got out of the car and charged at the officer as he carried the hatchet in his hand, police said.

A still image from the officer's body-worn camera shows the hatchet in Samaan's hand.

The officer shot Samaan, who was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The officer, a 22-year member of the police department, was not injured. Authorities have not released his name.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin's office are investigating the shooting.

Berlin will review the results of MERIT's investigation to determine whether the police shooting was justified.

• Daily Herald staff writer Kevin Schmit contributed to this report.