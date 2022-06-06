Shooter, victim in fatal Wheeling confrontation identified

A Wheeling man fatally shot a Gurnee woman with whom he had a romantic relationship before killing himself early Sunday, Wheeling police said Monday.

Travis Stephens, 37, shot Ajah Barnes, 26, and then himself about 4:50 a.m. near Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road, police said. Stephens lived nearby, according to police.

Both Stephens and Barnes were U.S. Navy personnel assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes near North Chicago and were part of the Recruit Training Command, a base spokeswoman said.

Stephens and Barnes had an argument about their relationship early Sunday that was overheard by several people, Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said. The argument moved to a parking lot, and the couple broke windows on one another's cars, Steffen said.

Barnes then walked away, but Stephens went back to his apartment, got a handgun, found her and shot them both, police said.

Stephens' and Barnes' identities were released to the media Monday after U.S. Navy officials notified their families.

Great Lakes Recruit Training Command officials are working closely with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local police on the case, the Great Lakes spokeswoman said.