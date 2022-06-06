 

New trial begins for Geneva man accused of murdering wife, putting body on train tracks

  • Shadwick R. King

    Shadwick R. King

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 6/6/2022 8:07 PM

Was Kathleen King really dead when she was found lying on a railroad track in Geneva? Was she still breathing?

Or were Geneva police and paramedics wrong when they decided not to even try to resuscitate her?

 

A new trial began Monday for Shadwick R. King, 55, of Geneva, who is charged with first-degree murder in the July 6, 2014, death of his wife. A jury convicted him in 2015, but an appellate court overturned the conviction in 2018 and ordered a new trial.

"He was not content with just murdering her," Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Greg Sams said in opening remarks to Judge John Barsanti, who is hearing the case. "He tried to cover up the crime by dressing her up as if she was going for an early morning run and dumped her body on the railroad tracks that run east and west through the city of Geneva."

Sams said King strangled his wife.

Defense attorney Kathleen Zellner said she will present new evidence that shows 32-year-old Kathleen King walked the tracks, including rust and flecks of metal on the bottoms of her running shoes. An expert will testify that all her injuries were from falling, possibly tied to her having consumed more than 13 alcoholic beverages the night before, Zellner said.

"The state's case is built on 'where there's smoke, there may be fire,'" Zellner said. "There's no smoke. There's not even a spark."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Kathleen King was found on a stretch near Esping Park, which is a few blocks from where the Kings lived on Oak Street.

Engineers driving a Metra train saw a woman lying perpendicular to a track, with her head on a rail, at 6:38 a.m. A conductor and a brakeman then got off the train to determine what happened.

The conductor testified that as he walked toward the body, he thought he saw her breathing. But as he got closer, he saw she was dead, and a breeze was moving her hair and shirt.

Geneva police Sgt. George Carbray, the first officer there, said Kathleen King's skin was "very grayish, not pink like a normal person who is living."

He checked her pulse and shook one of her shoulders to see if she would respond. A few minutes after arriving, he told fire officials he believed she was dead.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Paramedic Gary Grandgeorge testified that paramedics arrived about 14 minutes after they had been called because they had been advised to access the tracks from a business to the east but were blocked by a fence. They then went to the park, which has an opening to the railroad.

He and his partner brought only a heart monitor with them to the tracks, he said, because that's all an unspecified fire department person told them to bring.

They took an EKG, which showed there was "pulseless electrical activity" in the body, but nothing to indicate Kathleen King's heart was working, he testified. He radioed the information to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, and a physician pronounced her dead.

Grandgeorge will continue testifying Tuesday morning.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
New trial ordered for Geneva man accused of murdering wife in jealous rage
Related Article
New trial ordered for Geneva man accused of murdering wife in jealous rage
 
Man wants new trial in 2014 murder of wife, found 'staged' on Geneva train tracks
Related Article
Man wants new trial in 2014 murder of wife, found 'staged' on Geneva train tracks
 
Geneva man gets 30 years in wife's murder
Related Article
Geneva man gets 30 years in wife's murder
 
Sentencing delayed in 2014 Geneva murder; new trial requested
Related Article
Sentencing delayed in 2014 Geneva murder; new trial requested
 
Related Article
Kane public defender: 'Innocent man' convicted in Geneva murder
 
Geneva man found guilty of killing wife, staging her death
Related Article
Geneva man found guilty of killing wife, staging her death
 
Geneva murder defense: Physical evidence lacking
Related Article
Geneva murder defense: Physical evidence lacking
 
Pathologist casts doubt on Geneva murder theory
Related Article
Pathologist casts doubt on Geneva murder theory
 
Son testifies in Geneva murder: Parents fought over 'flirting'
Related Article
Son testifies in Geneva murder: Parents fought over 'flirting'
 
Criminal profiler says Geneva woman was strangled
Related Article
Criminal profiler says Geneva woman was strangled
 
Defense suggests Geneva death was accident, not murder
Related Article
Defense suggests Geneva death was accident, not murder
 
Prosecutors: 'Marry me' text prompted Geneva murder
Related Article
Prosecutors: 'Marry me' text prompted Geneva murder
 
Prosecutors seek cellphone records in Geneva murder case
Related Article
Prosecutors seek cellphone records in Geneva murder case
 
$1.5 million bail set for Geneva man accused of murdering wife
Related Article
$1.5 million bail set for Geneva man accused of murdering wife
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 