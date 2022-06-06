Feder: New Latino Media Network buys Chicago's WRTO in $60 million deal with Univision

The Spanish-language radio home of Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, White Sox and Fire broadcasts has been sold to the newly formed Latino Media Network as part of a $60 million all-cash acquisition.

WRTO 1200-AM, the full-time outlet for TUDN Univision Deportes Radio, is one of 18 stations nationwide included in the 10-city deal with TelevisaUnivision announced Friday.

Even after the transaction receives Federal Communications Commission approval, listeners are unlikely to notice to any changes to WRTO. Univision Chicago will continue to oversee programming and sell advertising for the station under a local marketing agreement to run for a year or more.

Latino Media Network, based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and founded by Latina social entrepreneurs Stephanie Valencia and Jess Morales Rocketto, includes such prominent investors as actress Eva Longoria and former Univision news anchor Maria Elena Salinas.

Billed as "one of the largest single acquisitions of stations by a Latino owned and operated company in history," the 18-station deal is expected to reach nearly a third of the Latino population in the United States.

