Batavia teen has been missing for past week
Updated 6/6/2022 5:12 PM
The Batavia police are looking for assistance in locating a girl missing since the evening of May 31.
Authorities ask anyone who may have seen Krystal Barajas, 16, to call (630) 454-2500
