Algonquin home catches fire

Alex Vucha for Shaw Local

A fire Monday evening in Algonquin caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a home, leaving it uninhabitable but causing no injuries, fire officials said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 5:15 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Par Drive in Algonquin, where crews found a two-story home with smoke showing from the front, according to a news release.

The fire was primarily in the attached garage but had spread to the home's first floor, the fire district said. The residents were all out of the home before firefighters arrived.

Fire damage was contained to the garage and first floor with heavy smoke damage throughout the house, according to the release. A vehicle in the garage was also damaged by exposure to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.