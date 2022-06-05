Villa Park man, 82, missing since Saturday afternoon

Police are seeking the public's help in locating an 82-year-old Villa Park man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Joseph Koller was last seen about 2 p.m. Saturday aboard a Trek bicycle at 119 N. Wisconsin Ave. in Villa Park.

Koller is described as a white male standing 5-foot-9, 155 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve button-down flannel shirt, jeans or slacks, and brown shoes.

Koller has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Villa Park Police Department at (630) 834-7447 or call 911.