Villa Park man, 82, missing since Saturday afternoon
Updated 6/5/2022 1:44 PM
Police are seeking the public's help in locating an 82-year-old Villa Park man who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say Joseph Koller was last seen about 2 p.m. Saturday aboard a Trek bicycle at 119 N. Wisconsin Ave. in Villa Park.
Koller is described as a white male standing 5-foot-9, 155 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve button-down flannel shirt, jeans or slacks, and brown shoes.
Koller has a condition that places him in danger, police said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Villa Park Police Department at (630) 834-7447 or call 911.
