Man, woman found shot to death early Sunday near Wheeling intersection

Wheeling police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found fatally shot early Sunday morning near an intersection on the southwest side of the village.

According to police, officers discovered the bodies at about 4:50 a.m. while responding to a 911 call about a person down in the roadway near the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road.

The man and woman were located dead at the scene with wounds consistent with firearm injuries, police said. A handgun also was found nearby, according to police.

Investigators are working to identify the man and woman, reconstruct their activities and process the scene, police said. Based upon preliminary investigation and evidence, police said they do not believe there is a threat to the community.