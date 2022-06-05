Man, woman, both members of U.S. Navy, found shot to death early Sunday in Wheeling

Wheeling police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found fatally shot early Sunday morning near an intersection on the southwest side of the village.

According to police, officers discovered the bodies at about 4:50 a.m. while responding to a 911 call about a person down in the roadway near Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road.

The shooting victims, who police said were in a romantic relationship, were located dead at the scene with wounds consistent with firearm injuries, police said. A handgun also was found nearby, according to police.

Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said both were members of the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes. They did not live on the base and had separate homes, Steffen said.

A man who identified himself as the male's roommate at a nearby apartment building said the couple had been in an argument earlier Sunday morning.

Police said investigators are working reconstruct the couple's activities before the shooting, process the scene and notify next of kin.

Based upon preliminary investigation and evidence, police said they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

• Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this story