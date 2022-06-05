Man stabbed at Naperville health club

One person was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a health club in Naperville Sunday morning, according to a Naperville Police Department news release. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 3000 block of Route 59. Once on the scene, officers learned a man had been stabbed multiple times after confronting another man who he said had gone through his belongings. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and put in intensive care, according to the release. His current condition is unknown. Naperville police, aided by police dogs, were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect was described as a Black male in his 50s, about six feet tall with black and gray hair and facial hair. Police said the suspect was wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts. Naperville police ask anyone with information related to this case to call them at (630) 420-6666.