'He was that independent leader': Former suburban Congressman Porter dies

Kathryn Porter wipes away a tear as her husband, U.S. Rep. John E. Porter, announces he will not run for reelection in 2000. Associated Press, 1999

Former Congressman John E. Porter, a Republican who set a moderate tone for his North suburban district that lives on today and mentored the next generation of its political leaders, has died at age 87.

His death was confirmed Sunday by former chief of staff and protégé Mark Kirk, who succeeded Porter in the U.S. House before being elected U.S. Senator.

Kirk said he learned of Porter's through the family. He said Porter's son, David, was with him when died.

Porter represented the Illinois' 10th District in Congress from 1980 to 2001, establishing a record as a fiscal conservative who supported human rights efforts across the globe and efforts to protect the environment at home. He also was a strong advocate for federal backing of scientific and medical research.

"His main legacy is in doubling funding for the National Institutes of Health and funding the unlocking of the human genome," said Kirk, who first served in Porter's office as an intern before rising to its chief of staff. "These days, when we talk about human genomic therapy, that all came from John Porter's work."

Porter's contributions to the National Institutes of Health were formally recognized in 2014, with the dedication of the 845,00-square-foot John Edward Porter Neuroscience Research Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Kirk said Porter was "complete class" and respectful to everybody.

"The whole rough-and-tumble of classless politics was anathema to his character," Kirk said. "He was representing the best-educated district in the country. The district wanted an independent leader, and he was that independent leader."

The son of a judge. Porter told the Daily Herald in 1972 he was raised in a home where public service was a way of life.

"A person who is dedicated and honest can drive out some cynicism people feel about public office," he said then. "It is important to get someone who is honest and recognizes when a conflict exists, and doesn't allow it."

After serving three terms in the Illinois House, Porter won election to the 10th District seat after his predecessor, Democrat Abner Mivka, resigned to become a federal judge.

A fiscal conservative who voted for the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998, Porter also frequently bucked his fellow Republicans by opposing cuts in social programs and supporting global family planning programs. He also won accolades for helping to lead the successful fight for the 1994 assault weapons ban.

Porter stunned suburban political experts when he announced in 1999 that he would not seek reelection.

"I have the best job in America," Porter said at the time. "I loved every minute of it. I just think it's time I move on to other challenges."

When he announced his retirement, he said he was most proud of plans under way to double funding for biomedical research and for founding the Congressional Human Rights Caucus that draws attention to human rights abuses around the world.

"We have probably offended every single government on earth," he said, "but they deserved to be offended."