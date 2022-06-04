Elgin police firearm statistics show decrease in incidents from 2021

So far in 2022, the Elgin Police Department has made more firearm-related arrests while fewer shots have been fired in the city, officials said.

Elgin police on Saturday released information on Facebook saying arrests for cases in which shots were fired and for gun charges have exceeded figures through this point in 2021.

"It is good news," said Cmdr. Kevin Senne, who oversees the Elgin Police Department's patrol officers.

Police have made 12 arrests on shots-fired cases compared to 7 in the first six months of 2021. Police have arrested 22 people on firearm charges in 2022 compared to 16 last year. Those arrests include cases such as unlawful firearm use or possession, the report said.

Through the most recent incident on May 31, there have been 27 gunfire incidents in Elgin compared to 31 in 2021.

The Elgin Police Department has recovered 28 firearms, according to a department's online transparency site, cityofelgin.org/shotsfiredinfo. The site notes 15 properties have been damaged by gunfire, and 11 people have been shot.

Senne said many of the guns being recovered are from people under 21, or who do not have a valid FOID card, or possess "ghost" guns without serial numbers, made with parts ordered separately and then assembled.

Overall in 2021, there were 66 gunfire incidents in Elgin, a slight increase over the previous year.

"We noticed that trend and took different approaches to it," Senne said.

Traffic stops and increased police presence in areas where shots have been fired have been effective. So too has information shared by Elgin police with the community, he said, which makes people more alert to gun incidents.

Cellphone cameras also have played a part.

"We're obtaining stuff that five or six years ago we wouldn't be able to attain," Senne said. "It's an entire group effort, really, starting with the community being another set of eyes for us.

"They are the eyes of the neighborhood. A lot of people know when something doesn't seem right, and they give us a call."

People with information on police investigations can call (847) 289-2600. Messages may be sent by text to 847411, with ELGINPD starting the message followed by tip information.