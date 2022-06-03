North Chicago man killed in Waukegan crash
Updated 6/3/2022 5:02 PM
A North Chicago man died early Friday after a crash in Waukegan.
The Waukegan Police Department responded about 2 a.m. to Pershing Road and Water Street. A 2017 black Cadillac sedan driving south on Pershing crashed at a curve in the road, according to a news release.
The driver, identified Friday afternoon as 36-year-old David Rodriguez, was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Rodriguez died from multiple blunt-force injuries, the Lake County coroner's office said.
Two passengers in their 20s declined medical treatment.
Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
