COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Illinois, but average number of new cases drops

As of Friday, 8,769,351 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated or 69.2% of the state's population. Daily Herald File Photo

New case averages for COVID-19 declined in the last week but hospitalizations grew, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Friday.

The seven-day average for new infections was 4,658 as of Friday compared to 5,263 between May 21 and May 27, a decrease of 11.5%. That data, however, includes an outlier of 1,545 new cases Saturday during the holiday weekend.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 1,190 as of Thursday in contrast with over 1,117 patients between May 20 and May 26, or a 6.5% increase.

Deaths from the respiratory virus averaged seven people Friday as opposed to last week's tally of six Illinoisans.

Most of the metro region -- Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will counties -- remains at a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported. Kane County stayed at medium risk.

"At this time, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible," IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement.

On Friday, Illinois reported 5,820 new COVID-19 cases, with nine more deaths, the state said.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,227 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.

On Thursday, 14,257 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 12,375.

So far, 8,769,351 people have been fully vaccinated or 69.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 52.6% have received a first booster shot; 24.4% have received a second booster.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,318,982 and 33,853 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 27,536,145 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2020, and 22,402,533 shots have been administered.