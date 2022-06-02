Watch: Democratic candidates for state House District 77 meet with the Daily Herald Editorial Board

Candidates for the Democratic nomination for Illinois House District 77 met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues in the race.

Incumbent Kathleen Willis, of Addison, and challenger Norma Hernandez, of Melrose Park, answered questions in a 45-minute joint interview on topics ranging from outmigration in Illinois to taxes and budgeting in the state.

The primary election is Tuesday, June 28, and in-person early voting begins on Monday, June 13.