Watch: Candidates for Cook County Board president discuss issues with the Daily Herald Editorial Board

Candidates for the Democratic nomination for Cook County Board met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues ranging from property taxes to county services in the suburbs.

Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle, seeking her fourth term, and challenger Richard R. Boykin, a former Cook County Board member, faced off in an 45-minute Zoom meeting.

The winner of the June 28 Democratic primary will almost certainly be the next Cook County Board president, because no Republicans have filed for the primary ballot.

Local in-person voting for the primary begins on Monday, June 13.