Watch: Candidates for Cook County assessor meet with Daily Herald Editorial Board
Updated 6/2/2022 11:55 AM
Candidates met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board this week to discuss issues in the race for Cook County assessor.
In a half-hour joint interview, incumbent Fritz Kaegi and challenger Kari K. Steele discussed issues ranging from late delivery of tax bills to fairness in property tax assessing.
The winner of the primary will face off against a Libertarian candidate in the November general election. No Republicans have filed for a position on the primary ballot.
The primary election is Tuesday, June 28, and early in-person voting begins Monday, June 13.
related
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.