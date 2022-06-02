Watch: Candidates for Cook County assessor meet with Daily Herald Editorial Board

Candidates met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board this week to discuss issues in the race for Cook County assessor.

In a half-hour joint interview, incumbent Fritz Kaegi and challenger Kari K. Steele discussed issues ranging from late delivery of tax bills to fairness in property tax assessing.

The winner of the primary will face off against a Libertarian candidate in the November general election. No Republicans have filed for a position on the primary ballot.

The primary election is Tuesday, June 28, and early in-person voting begins Monday, June 13.