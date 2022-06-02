Suburban Cook County voters to use new 'intuitive' devices at check-in

Thousands of new iPad pollbook devices will be available for use by suburban Cook County voters leading up to the June 28 primary. Brian Rich/Chicago Sun-Times

Voters in suburban Cook County will be casting their ballots in upcoming elections with the help of new devices that aim to streamline check-in at the polls.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough announced the purchase of the 4,500 new e-poll devices that will be used in the June 28 primary.

The equipment uses secure iPad applications to check in voters at every poll location in suburban Cook County, Yarbrough said at a news conference Thursday. That means poll workers won't need to check in voters by finding their names on bulky paper ledgers.

