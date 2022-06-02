State's first presumed monkeypox case surfaces in Chicago

Microscopic images of the monkeypox virus. Illinois' first presumed case was reported Thursday. Associated Press

Illinois and Chicago health officials announced the state's first probable case of monkeypox Thursday.

The male Chicagoan who contracted the virus recently traveled to Europe. He is isolating at home and is in good condition, authorities said.

An initial test at an Illinois Department of Public Health laboratory showed a positive result but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is conducting another one.

"At this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus," the IDPH and Chicago Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Monkeypox is "rare but potentially serious," health experts said, with symptoms similar to flu and swelling of the lymph nodes that can progress to a rash. Cases typically last two to four weeks.

The virus is endemic in parts of central and west Africa but this year the virus began spreading in other countries, first appearing in the U.S. on May 18. As of Thursday, there are 19 reported cases of monkeypox nationwide, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

People can be infected with the virus through close contact involving body fluids and respiratory drops, or by touching monkeypox sores and contaminated items like bedding.