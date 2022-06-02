Rolling Meadows man dies after apparent fall from downtown Arlington Heights parking deck

Arlington Heights police said a 74-year-old Rolling Meadows resident died Thursday morning after falling from the Vail Street Municipal Parking Garage in the village's downtown.

Officers and firefighters responded to the garage at 22 S. Vail Ave. at about 10 a.m. to "assess an unresponsive adult male," according to police. A 911 caller reported that a man was in a planter bed adjacent to the east side of the parking garage, police said.

Officers and paramedics quickly determined the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they later determined the man likely fell from an upper level of the parking garage and there is no evidence of foul play.

The case remains under investigation in collaboration with the Cook County medical examiner's office, police said. An autopsy is scheduled Friday.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of all family members.