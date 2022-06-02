Pingree Grove man reported missing
A 51-year-old Pingree Grove man has been reported missing.
An alert from the state police on Thursday said Joseph Klemencic was last seen at 8 p.m. May 26.
Klemencic is white, has brown eyes and hair, stands 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 189 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, gray cargo pants and black boots as he left his residence in a 2019 black Hyundai Kona hatchback with a BH12299 license plate, according to a news release.
Police said Klemencic has a condition that places him in danger. Anyone with information on Klemecic's whereabouts should call Pingree Grove police at (847) 464-4600 dial 911.
