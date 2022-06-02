North Aurora man faces child porn charges

A North Aurora man was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession and reproduction of child pornography.

Richard E. Suddoth, 70, of the 200 block of Larchwood Lane, is being held at the Kane County jail, awaiting a bail hearing.

The Kane County sheriff's office investigated the case after receiving a tip from the Crimes Against Children division of the Illinois attorney general's office, according to a news release from Sheriff Ron Hain.

Suddoth was arrested at his house. He faces seven counts of reproduction of child pornography depicting a child under the age of 13 and seven counts of possession of child pornography. The news release said authorities found "numerous" photographs and videos.

North Aurora police and digital forensic examiners from the attorney general's office helped execute the search warrant, according to Hain.