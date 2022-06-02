Lake County sheriff's canine officer Dax finds nine people connected to stolen vehicles in 24 hours

Canine officer Dax, the Lake County sheriff's police dog, had a busy 24 hours starting early Thursday, sniffing out nine people following reports of two stolen vehicles.

At 1 a.m., a sheriff's deputy found a crashed vehicle near Wadsworth and Delany roads in Wadsworth, according to Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from a neighboring community and three suspects reportedly were involved, he said.

Deputy John Forlenza and Dax were called to the scene and began tracking the suspects.

After tracking for a little more than a mile, three juveniles were found and ran when they heard Dax, Covelli said.

The juveniles ran onto a road where another deputy was waiting. They were caught and turned over to authorities from the community where the vehicle was reported stolen, Covelli said.

About midnight Thursday, Illinois State Police requested assistance with a stolen vehicle that crashed near Lake-Cook Road and Interstate 94 near unincorporated Deerfield.

Occupants in that report also had fled and Dax and Forlenza responded. Dax tracked into a heavily wooded area where three juvenile offenders had been hiding and were taken into custody, Covelli said.

Dax continued tracking along the Des Plaines River shoreline and found three more juveniles hiding. They also were taken into custody and turned over to Illinois State Police, he said.

Ages and other information concerning the nine juveniles taken into custody were not immediately available.

Sheriff John Idleburg said canine teams "are a significant necessity in keeping our community safe." There are five canine teams and two additional teams in basic training.