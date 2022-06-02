Jesse Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19, will debate remotely
Updated 6/2/2022 12:50 PM
Republican candidate for governor Jesse Sullivan announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.
Sullivan, a venture capitalist from downstate Petersburg, is "feeling fine," a spokesman said.
Sullivan was tested as part of protocols prior to a 7 p.m. debate tonight on ABC 7 and learned about the results late Wednesday.
"Jesse is happy for the opportunity to participate in tonight's gubernatorial debate via Zoom," a spokesman said.
Republicans running in the June 28 primary in addition to Sullivan comprise state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, McHenry County business owner Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, and attorney Max Solomon of Hazel Crest.
