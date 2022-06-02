FAA wants comments on O'Hare terminal overhaul

This rendering shows the new Global Terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. A team of architects led by Jeanne Gang designed the structure that will replace Terminal 2. Daily Herald File Photo

This rendering shows a new parking garage and revamped Terminal 5 at O'Hare. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

Work continues on a modernization and expansion of Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

Thursday marked two O'Hare International Airport events -- progress on federal approval of a monumental redevelopment and the groundbreaking on a new Terminal 5 parking structure.

The Federal Aviation Authority released a draft environmental assessment of Chicago's Airport Terminal Project that features a $2.2 billion Global Terminal replacing Terminal 2.

The latest modernization program also includes two concourses on the west side of the airport designed to be double the size of existing ones.

Two hotels, one at Terminal 5 and a second to be built off Mannheim Road, are planned as well.

The city also intends to open a western entrance to O'Hare that would provide a parking structure for employees and a screening facility with transport to terminals. Suburban leaders are hopeful this will eventually expand to allow passengers and a western terminal.

The FAA is also reviewing an "offset approach" to Runway 10-Right/28-Left on the south airfield allowing pilots to approach at a slight angle because of proximity to another runway.

Comments on the draft report will be accepted now through July 18. Information is available at faa.gov/airports/great_lakes/TAPandATEA.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Department of Aviation began construction of a six-story parking garage at Terminal 5 to replace the basic ground-level lot. The facility will provide short-term and long-term parking and be complete in 2024. Other improvements include dedicated exit and entrance roads and more curbside access.

"These construction projects admittedly create disruptions to airport operations, but they are essential to providing safe, secure, and passenger-friendly facilities well in the future," Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

During construction, drivers picking up travelers are advised to wait at the city's free cellphone lot at 560 N. Bessie Coleman Drive. Another option is to use the main parking garage, which offers hourly parking, and take the airport's people mover to Terminal 5.