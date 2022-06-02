Aurora teen pleads guilty to shooting man

An Aurora teenager pleaded guilty Thursday morning to aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting a man in a gang-related incident.

Christian O. Capuchino, 17, accepted a sentence of 12 years in prison.

Charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed violence were dropped.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Bill Engerman told Judge John Barsanti that on Nov. 29, 2020, Capuchino and his older brothers, Ismael Perez and Francisco Perez, were looking for the victim, who was in a different gang, because Francisco Perez believed the man was a threat to their family.

They drove to the man's house on Claim Street. Engerman said Francisco Perez then handed guns to Ismael Perez and Capuchino. They crouched behind a vehicle and fired 49 shots at the victim's vehicle. The victim suffered four gunshot wounds, including one in his abdomen.

A witness followed the Perezes and Capuchino to a house on Ohio Street where Capuchino and Francisco Perez lived. After a nearly three-hour standoff, police persuaded the people in the house -- three females, a baby and the Perezes and Capuchino -- to come out.

Capuchino was 16 at the time, but he was automatically charged as an adult.

He will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for the 1½ years he has been in custody.

Francisco Perez, 26, has a hearing Thursday afternoon. Ismael Perez, 22, has a June 8 court date.