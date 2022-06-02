18-year-old Buffalo Grove man faces child porn charges

An 18-year-old Buffalo Grove man is being held in the Lake County jail after authorities say they found pornographic videos of girls under 13 years old on his electronic devices.

Jordan L. Curtis, of the 2500 block of Waterbury Lane, faces three felony counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Sheriff's police said deputies obtained a search warrant for Curtis' home after the sheriff's cybercrimes unit conducted an investigation into the suspected sharing of child pornography. Sheriff's detectives served the warrant May 27 and seized numerous electronic devices. which revealed the existence of the videos, the sheriff's office said.

On Tuesday, the Lake County State's Attorney's office authorized the charges and Curtis was arrested at his home Wednesday. The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible.

Curtis is being held on $200,000 bail. The date of his next court appearance was not available Thursday.